Obama's Approval Rating Dips Below 50%

With voters unhappy about his handling of the economy and the war in Afghanistan, President Barack Obama’s approval rating has fallen below 50% for the first time in Quinnipiac polling.



So get ready for another voter bribe…in the form of yet another stimulus package.

Bloomberg:

Obama’s job approval rating fell to 48 per cent in the Nov. 9-16 survey of registered voters nationwide by the Hamden, Connecticut-based university, with 42 per cent polled saying they disapproved of the job he is doing.

…

The percentage of people who approve of Obama’s handling of the economy fell to 43 per cent, down from 47 per cent in an October Quinnipiac poll.

The percentage who say they disapprove of the way Obama is handling the war in Afghanistan rose to 49 per cent in the latest survey, up from 42 per cent last month. 30-eight per cent approved of his handling of the war, compared with 40 per cent last month.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.