Obama's Poll Numbers Continue To Crash

President Obama’s approval ratings drop to record lows in a new

Washington Post/ABC Newspoll. Just 42% approve of him while a new high of 55% disapprove.

Faith in Obama’s handling of different issues has fallen across the board, but has particularly plummeted in health care. Nearly two-thirds of Americans (63%) disapprove of how he has implemented the Affordable Care Act while only a third approve. This comes seven weeks after the catastrophic launch of Healthcare.gov and minimal improvement since then.

In the meantime, millions of Americans have received cancellation notices from their insurers and the president has found himself backtracking on his “if you like your plan, you can keep it” promise. Last week, he announced an administrative fix that gave insurers the option of continuing to offer health plans to current beneficiaries throughout 2014 with the approval of state insurance regulators.

Americans are split on whether Obamacare’s initial difficulties will doom it permanently and 71% want the administration to delay the individual mandate.

This comes on the heels of yesterday’s Gallup poll that found 56% of Americans do not believe it’s the government’s responsibility to ensure Americans have health coverage, compared to 42% who believe it is the government’s duty.

