Obama's 13 Most Outrageous Fundraisers

Say what you will about his policies and his politics, but there’s no denying Barack Obama excels in one area: fundraising.
For his 2008 presidential campaign, Obama brought in $750 million, smashing various fundraising records along the way. A lot of the money came from small contributions over the Internet, though perhaps not as much as initially reported.
In 2012, analysts say the Obama campaign is on track to break its 2008 records and possibly raise $1 billion before November. Again, many of the contributions, 41.9 per cent according to CBS, have been small, under $200.
Still, plenty of support has come from the super wealthy. At exclusive events packed with A-list celebrities and the super rich, Obama can rake in millions in a matter of hours. Since Obama launched his re-election campaign, he has collected about $140 million.
With many more months still ahead before the election, the question is: How high can he go?
Three fundraisers. $4 million. One night. Last week, the Obama re-election campaign cleaned up. First, a $1,000 per-person rally at Miami's Baltimore Hotel. Then, a $15,000 per-person fundraiser at the home of Miami lawyer Chris Korge. Finally, a $30,000 per-person reception hosted by Dallas Mavericks star Vince Carter.
Source: CNN
In January, Spike Lee hosted a reception for Obama at his Upper East Side brownstone. The cost for admission was $35,800 per person, the combined legal maximum an individual can give to both Obama and the Democratic National Committee.
Source: ABC
Dinner is served. Twice. And it's expensive.
Obama held two fundraisers at the Upper East Side restaurant, Daniel, in a single night in January. Tickets started at $5,000 for the first fundraiser and $15,000 for the second.
Source: WNYC
What a welcome. Hours after landing in Los Angeles, Obama was greeted by 1,000 supporters and the Foo Fighters who helped rock out the evening. Later, 80 guests joined the president and actor George Clooney for an intimate, $35,800-a-plate dinner. The two events raised around $3 million.
Source: Washington Post
Still in Tinsel Town, Obama stops by for dinner with Will Smith and Magic Johnson (again for $35,800 per plate), then drops by for a little post-dinner meet-and-greet with Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas.
Source: The Huffington Post
Vogue editor-in-chief and fashion icon Anna Wintour hosted a $30,400 per head dinner for the president during Fashion Week. Pricey, yes. But remember these were some of the most beautiful and well-dressed heads around. Wintour managed to raise more that $500,000 for the president.
Source: Styleite
The president managed to raise more than $2.5 million hosting a banquet on behalf of Native Americans. In attendance, some of the most prominent and wealthy tribal leaders in the country.
Source: Native Strength
Obama's April fundraising binge in Chicago started at a dinner at N9NE Steakhouse. The price? Between $5,000 and $10,000 a plate.
Source: NBC Chicago
Obama kept on raising money in Chicago. Tickets cost $38,500 a head for a seat at mk restaurant, where chefs Michael Kornick and Erick Williams served a first course of steak tartare made of grass-fed Tallgrass Beef.
Source: Chicago Mag
At an Obama fundraiser at the home of author Robert Mailer Anderson and Nicola Miner in San Fransisco this month, admission was steep: $38,500 per person. But the event was pretty cool. Donors got to hang out with Obama and Al Green; and Michael Tusk, the chef at one of the city's most critically acclaimed restaurants, cooked up a tasty meal.
Source: The Huffington Post
In September, Obama hit up seven West Coast fundraisers in two days. His first was at the 27,000-square foot home of former Microsoft COO Jon Shirley in Medina, Washington. 60-five attendees shelled out $35,800 per couple to join him.
Source: The Washington Examiner
If it's good enough for Obama, it's good enough for Lady Gaga.
At another stop on the West Coast tour, Obama dropped in at a star-studded fundraiser hosted by Facebook COO Cheryl Sandberg and David Goldberg. 70 donors paid $35,800 per couple to attend. And yes, Lady Gaga graced them with her presence.
Source: The Washington Examiner
Still on fire on the West Coast, Obama stopped at a fundraiser hosted by Jeffrey Katzenberg, a DreamWorks studio executive, at West Hollywood's Fig & Olive restaurant. Attendees paid $17,900 per-person to get in. Among them were some of the entertainment industry's best-known names, including Jamie Foxx, Eva Longoria, will.i.am, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, and Judd Apatow.
Source: The Washington Examiner
