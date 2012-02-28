Obama's 13 Most Outrageous Fundraisers

Say what you will about his policies and his politics, but there’s no denying Barack Obama excels in one area: fundraising.



For his 2008 presidential campaign, Obama brought in $750 million, smashing various fundraising records along the way. A lot of the money came from small contributions over the Internet, though perhaps not as much as initially reported.

In 2012, analysts say the Obama campaign is on track to break its 2008 records and possibly raise $1 billion before November. Again, many of the contributions, 41.9 per cent according to CBS, have been small, under $200.

Still, plenty of support has come from the super wealthy. At exclusive events packed with A-list celebrities and the super rich, Obama can rake in millions in a matter of hours. Since Obama launched his re-election campaign, he has collected about $140 million.

With many more months still ahead before the election, the question is: How high can he go?

