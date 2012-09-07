Obamacare Is A Major Selling Point For Young People

Getty



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rod Snyder, the president of Young Democrats of America, doesn’t hesitate when asked the No. 1 thing his organisation pitches as a reason to convince young voters they should re-elect President Obama this November. “The single most important accomplishment of President Obama in his first term was the passage of the Affordable Care Act,” Snyder said in Charlotte this week, where the College Democrats of America held a multi-group press conference in advance of the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

“If you point to one major policy accomplishment for young people, it’s the Affordable Care Act, and that’s what we try to highlight as much as possible.”

It’s an interesting selling point for what has been a contentious piece of legislation. But the law is popular with young people because of one specific provision, which allows them the opportunity to stay on their parents’ plan until the age of 26.

The Romney campaign scoffs at the notion of Obamacare being a selling point for young people. Campaign spokeswoman Amanda Henneberg told Business Insider in an email that an emphasis will be placed on consumer choice, and she hinted that the 26-and-under option would remain available in a Romney-Ryan administration.

“Gov. Romney will institute reforms that expand choice and competition, and allow individuals to own their own insurance,” Henneberg wrote. “As a result, each family will be able to choose the health care plan that is right for them, including one that covers young adults up to age 26, and many insurers have already announced that they will continue to offer such plans. By repealing Obamacare, Gov. Romney will also be giving the American people a $1 trillion tax cut.”

Throughout this campaign — but especially since the decision — one of Romney’s recurring lines that always draws the most cheers is that he will “repeal and replace Obamacare” as president.

But it remains to be seen whether the campaign’s message on health care will stick with young voters, after the Obamacare provision has already allowed more than 3 million people the ability to stay on their parents’ plans that wouldn’t previously have been able to under former law.

Snyder is betting against it.

“Young people have historically been among the most under- or uninsured age group in the whole country,” Snyder said. “He was addressing that very specifically through that bill.”

