Smiling Woman On Obamacare Website Says She's Been Relentlessly Cyberbullied

The smiling woman on the Obamacare website spoke out

in an exclusive ABC interviewabout the relentless cyberbullying she’s endured since the site’s rocky rollout.

That woman, identified only as Adriana, says her face has been mocked and photoshopped. The woman herself has been subjected to some pretty nasty comments.

“Congrats, vapidly smiling Healthcare.gov splash page stock photo girl! You’re now the most despised face on planet earth!” David Burge, of the blog IowaHawk, tweeted.

Adriana — who’s been dubbed the “enigmatic Mona Lisa of health care” — told ABC she considers the nastiness to be “cyberbulling” and pointed out that she’s not responsible for the failures of Obamacare.

“I mean, I don’t know why people should hate me because it’s just a photo. I didn’t design the website. I didn’t make it fail, so I don’t think they should have any reasons to hate me,” she said.

Adriana is a Colombian citizen who’s lived in the country legally for six years. Her husband and 21-month-old son are both citizens, she told ABC News.

Her involvement with the Obamacare website began when she contacted the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services about having free family photos taken in exchange for having those photos used to market Obamacare. She never got paid.

The woman who has become so reviled also says she’s not for or against Obamacare, but she may regret lending her face to the cause.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.