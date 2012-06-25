Here Are The 10 People You Should Follow On Twitter For All You Need To Know About The Obamacare Decision

The Supreme Court is expected to hand down a ruling on President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law either today or later this week, so here’s a rundown of the 10 people you should follow to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive news on the fate of the Affordable Care Act. From health policy experts and journalists to Supreme Court rulings in haiku form, this list will keep you well-informed during this week of Supreme Court uncertainty.

US Supreme Court (@USSupremeCourt)

The official Supreme Court Twitter feed posts links to the newest decisions.

SCOTUS Blog (@SCOTUSBlog)

The SCOTUS Blog will be live-blogging throughout the day in preparation for any and all decisions that the Court will release today. Their Twitter feed will be just as up-to-date.

Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin)

According to his Twitter feed, Jeffrey Toobin is already on the steps of the Supreme Court. The New Yorker staff reporter and CNN senior legal analyst for CNN is sure to tweet throughout the day. Back in March during the oral arguments, Toobin called the Obama administration's day in court a 'trainwreck.'

Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream)

The Fox News contributor Shannon Bream focuses on Supreme Court decisions and tweeted one hour ago that the waiting was, 'Torture! : )'

Health Affairs Journal (@Health_Affairs)

Health Affairs is a healthy policy journal that provides contextual analysis for new policies.

AP Courtside Seat (@AP_Courtside)

The AP Courtside feed posts tweets from AP reporters covering the Supreme Court.

Jennifer Haberkorn (@jenhab)

Politico health policy reporter Jennifer Haberkorn already wrote an article this weekend which anticipated reactions to the health care decision.

Janet Adamy (@janetadamy)

Adamy is the news editor and health policy writer for the Wall Street Journal.

Supreme Court Haiku (@SupremeHaiku)

Need a break from the legal chatter? Check out the Supreme Court Haiku feed, which turns newly released Supreme Court decisions into easily digest-able bites of 17 syllables.

U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (@HHSGov)

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services could post a reaction to the health care ruling, which will indicate the direction that Obama's administration will take to respond to the opinion.

