Democrats And Republicans Are Dropping F-Bombs All Over The Place After The Supreme Court Ruling

After the Supreme Court handed down the decision to uphold his signature legislation, President Barack Obama’s account tweeted a reference to Vice President Joe Biden’s famous line on the legislation:



Photo: Twitter/@BarackObama

That’s a reference to Biden’s hot-mic comment to Obama upon signing the Affordable Care Act into law, when he said it was a “big f***ing deal.” Obama’s campaign is also attempting to make money off the reference, selling “Health Reform: Still A BFD” T-shirts on its website. (The Obama campaign has been selling these since March, before the oral arguments.)

Photo: Twitter/@BarackObama

In turn, a lot of people think this is a big … deal. For its part, The Daily Caller is currently running it as part of its top story:

Photo: The Daily Caller

The Drudge Report has sent its conservative-leaning readership to the Obama tweet, which has sparked some fiery reaction. Obama’s tweet followed a pair of four-letter-filled tweets from Democratic National Committee staffers when the decision came out, one of whom tweeted — then deleted — one saying “Overheard in the office: ‘TAKE THAT MOTHERF*****S!!'”

The Republican National Committee got in on the act Thursday, too, posting this creative interpretation of Biden’s comment to its Facebook page:

Photo: NRCC/Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.