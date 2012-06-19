Here's The One Thing Everyone Agrees On About The Supreme Court's Obamacare Decision

President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act has inspired strong reactions in support of and against the landmark healthcare reform legislation.



As the Supreme Court prepares to render a verdict on the constitutionality of the law, there’s at least one thing both proponents and opponents of Obamacare agree on, according to a new survey from the Pew Research centre.

They don’t want the court to simply eliminate the individual mandate. They either want the whole thing kept or the whole thing thrown out:

The survey was otherwise largely divided along partisan lines, with 44 per cent saying they would be unhappy if the entire law is upheld, compared to 39 per cent who said they want the law upheld. Independent voters mostly side with Republicans in wanting the law thrown out.

A Supreme Court decision could come either Thursday or next Monday.

