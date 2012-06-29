JUSTICE KENNEDY SAYS HE WOULD HAVE STRUCK DOWN ALL OF OBAMACARE

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Justice Anthony Kennedy led the dissenters with a blistering attack on Obamacare.”In our view, the entire Act before us is invalid in its entirety,” he said, according to SCOTUSblog.
In a 5-4 vote, the high court upheld the heart of Obamacare.
The justices found the requirement that most Americans buy health insurance or pay a penalty can be upheld as a tax.
- Read the ruling here.
DON’T MISS: Our Live Blog Of Today’s Momentous Ruling >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.