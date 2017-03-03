Twitter is loving the Democrats' scavenger hunt for a secret room holding the Obamacare replacement bill

In a bizarre twist to the process of the repeal and replacement Obamacare, House GOP lawmakers are holding their replacement plan in a secret room with limited access — and Democrats are on a scavenger hunt for it.

Republicans are holding the bill in a secure room in the Capitol and making it only available to Republican members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and their staff.

Democratic representatives walked around the Capitol building looking for the room that was holding the bill and were unable to find where it was being kept.

Democratic Rep. Pallone, Schakowsky, Crowley, Hoyer and more wandered around the building, checking different Republicans offices and even a few random rooms.

Reps Pallone and Schakowsky hoped to find the health care bill in this room but it was locked pic.twitter.com/8rqPQ76CX4

— Erica Werner (@ericawerner) March 2, 2017

Rep Pallone, literally on a reporter’s suggestion, dips into @GOPLeader‘soffice to ask if the healthcare bill’s there pic.twitter.com/uh93U7qMk8

— Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) March 2, 2017

Joe Crowley has arrived. He said he’s checked the bathroom. No bill. pic.twitter.com/66vaGcGyIH

— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 2, 2017

In response, users of Twitter took ahold of the “scavenger hunt” to make some pointed jokes:

The plot of literally the most boring National Treasure sequel is playing out in the Capitol right now and I can’t believe I’m missing out

— Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) March 2, 2017

Politicians getting a look at the secret healthcare bill pic.twitter.com/n1TK6hLaFl

— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) March 2, 2017

Heard you guys were looking for the Obamacare bill in the Capitol? pic.twitter.com/vrNrz0X0KA

— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 2, 2017

Live footage of Rand Paul preparing to look at the Obamacare replacement bill pic.twitter.com/OtY85ZXkZA

— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) March 2, 2017

Do not try to pass the bill, that’s impossible. Instead, only try to see the truth — there is no bill.

— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 2, 2017

As of this writing, the hunt is ongoing.

