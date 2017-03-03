Twitter is loving the Democrats' scavenger hunt for a secret room holding the Obamacare replacement bill

Bob Bryan
In a bizarre twist to the process of the repeal and replacement Obamacare, House GOP lawmakers are holding their replacement plan in a secret room with limited access — and Democrats are on a scavenger hunt for it.

Republicans are holding the bill in a secure room in the Capitol and making it only available to Republican members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and their staff.

Democratic representatives walked around the Capitol building looking for the room that was holding the bill and were unable to find where it was being kept.

Democratic Rep. Pallone, Schakowsky, Crowley, Hoyer and more wandered around the building, checking different Republicans offices and even a few random rooms.

 

 In response, users of Twitter took ahold of the “scavenger hunt” to make some pointed jokes:

As of this writing, the hunt is ongoing.

