WATCH: Democratic Congressman Goes On A Bizarre Rant About Republicans' 'Chicken Noodle Soup' Health Care Plan

As Republicans prepare their 33rd vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.y.) went on a bizarre rant on the House floor Wednesday disparaging Republican efforts. He said Republicans’ only health care plan is a “chicken noodle soup” plan, and went all out in his speech, bringing a poster prop of a Campbell’s soup label.



“I think the Republican plan takes grandma at her word a little too seriously,” Crowley said.

The kicker: “As a health care policy, it is ‘mmm, mmm, bad.'”

Watch the speech below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(H/T Dave Weigel)

