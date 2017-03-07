The House GOP released their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, but they didn't say how they will pay for it.

The House Republican leadership dropped their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, called the American Health Care Act, on Monday.

While the plan laid out the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, changes to Medicaid expansion, and more, one detail was missing: how the changes are paid for.

The bill repeals many taxes associated with the ACA, even down to a tax on tanning bed parlors, but still provides tax credits to people to buy insurance and $US15 billion in funding for states to develop insurance market solutions like high-risk pools.

With continued expenses and few sources of funding in the law, some analysts wondered how the House GOP plans to pay for the law.

The House GOP’s question and answer page on the AHCA did not provide many more details.

“How are you paying for this plan? How much is it going to cost taxpayers?” reads the House GOP page on the plan.

“We are still discussing details, but we are committed to repealing Obamacare and replacing it with fiscally responsible policies that restore the free market and protect taxpayers.”

That’s it.

This will likely not please some conservative Republicans.

Sen. Rand Paul has repeatedly expressed concerns about how much an Obamacare replacement plan would add to the federal deficit. Paul, along with Sens. Ted Cruz and Mike Lee, said that they would vote against a plan that looked like the leaked draft of the House GOP’s plan in part over fiscal concerns.

The details in the bill and the House GOP’s website do not appear to soothe any of these concerns.

