Obamacare Really Could Destroy A Lot Of Jobs

BEFORE the recession, Richard Clark’s cleaning company in Florida had 200 employees, about half of them working full time. These days it has about 150, with 80% part-time. The downturn explains some of this. But Mr Clark also blames Barack Obama’s health reform. When it comes into effect in January 2015, Obamacare will require firms with 50 or more full-time employees to offer them affordable health insurance or pay a fine of $US2,000-3,000 per worker. That alarms firms that do not already offer coverage. But for many, there is a way round the law.

