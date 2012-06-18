REVEALED: Here's How The Supreme Court's Health Care Decision Could Go Down

'The first question they've got to get over is 'are we going to decide the mandate issue,'' said Lyle Denniston, a reporter for Bloomberg's SCOTUSblog.

The fate of health reform turns largely on whether the federal government can police health insurance under its Constitutional powers to regulate commerce between states.

But before the court weighs in on the Constitutional issue, it must decide whether the requirement that people buy insurance or pay a penalty is simply a tax.

If the court decides it is a tax measure, it can't vote on the mandate until it's implemented in 2014.

But Denniston said he believes the court will vote on the constitutional merits of the mandate -- controversial as it may be.

While the mandate is close to the edge of Congress' power, the court will recognise it owes some respect to Congress' judgment and uphold the mandate, Denniston predicted.

If the justices uphold the mandate, then the court will not have to decide whether the law can still survive without the controversial measure, which has been described as the heart of the law.

But the high court could still strike down another part of the law even if it upholds the mandate.

'Nothing else will fall with the possible exception of the expansion of Medicaid,' Denniston said.

While he wouldn't offer a definitive prediction about the fate of the expansion, Denniston said the states made a pretty good argument that it would increase the burden on their budgets.

'I do think it is at risk,' he said.