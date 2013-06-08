A Brutal Poll For Obamacare Comes At The Worst Possible Time

More Americans than ever view President Barack Obama’s signature health-care legislation negatively, according to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC poll.



The poll, which was released on Thursday, found that 49 per cent of respondents view the Affordable Care Act as a “bad idea.” That’s the highest mark ever recorded in the poll, which has been tracking Americans’ views of “Obamacare” since April 2009, when it was being debated.

A record amount of respondents — 38 per cent — also said that the law would make the country “worse off.” Only 19 per cent think it will make the country “better off.”

The brutal poll numbers come as Obama makes his first big public push on the law in San Jose, Calif., where he will make a statement to highlight how the state is, so far, successfully implementing the law.

Two weeks ago, providers unveiled insurance plans in California’s health care exchange that range from a 2 per cent increase to a 29 per cent decrease in premiums, compared to current insurance rates. Though there has been some controversy over how to analyse these numbers, California shows that the law is working as it was intended.

But the public still seems largely sceptical. According to the WSJ/NBC poll, people who believe Obamacare is a “good idea” has not outpaced those who think it is a “bad idea” since June 2009.

Here’s a chart that shows the progression of people’s opinions:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.