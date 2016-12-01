The number of people signing up for Obamacare is soaring

Despite the future of the law being in doubt, the number of people signing up for plans under the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, is crushing the pace of enrollments in previous years.

According to the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the division of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that oversees the Obamacare marketplaces, 2,137,717 Americans have signed up for plans through the various provisions of the ACA in the month of November.

“Over 2.1 million people have selected plans using the Healthcare.gov platform since Open Enrollment began on November 1, including over half a million new consumers and 1.6 million consumers renewing their coverage,” said the release from CMS.

HHS expects that 13.8 million people will sign up for plans during open enrollment season, which runs from November 1 through January 31, 2017.

The number of sign ups during this open enrollment period so far is higher than in previous years, according to CMS.

“Enrollments for these two weeks represent an increase of 167,000 plan selections versus the third and fourth weeks of Open Enrollment last year,” said the release. “In addition, the total number of plan selections at this point exceeds last year by over 97,000, even though this year’s totals include two fewer days.”

The sign up data comes just two days after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Rep. Tom Price as his pick for Secretary of the HHS. Price has been a long-time critic of Obamacare and has vowed to repeal and replace the law.

