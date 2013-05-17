The White House And Republicans Erupted Into A Huge Twitter Fight Over Obamacare

Coinciding with the House’s vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) promoted a hashtag on Twitter that stirred up partisan emotions on both sides of the aisle.



Issa’s hashtag — #ObamacareInThreeWords — encouraged snark on both sides of the aisle. It also prompted a back and forth between the White House and House Speaker John Boehner.

Here are a few of the best tweets:

Let’s not say things we can’t take back. RT @ellencarmichael Worse than Nickelback. #ObamacareinThreeWords — Rep. Steve Stockman (@SteveWorks4You) May 16, 2013

