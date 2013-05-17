The White House And Republicans Erupted Into A Huge Twitter Fight Over Obamacare

Coinciding with the House’s vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) promoted a hashtag on Twitter that stirred up partisan emotions on both sides of the aisle.
Issa’s hashtag — #ObamacareInThreeWords — encouraged snark on both sides of the aisle. It also prompted a back and forth between the White House and House Speaker John Boehner.
Here are a few of the best tweets:
Hey folks, #ObamaCareInThreeWords — go!
— Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) May 16, 2013
It’s. The. Law. #ObamaCareInThreeWords, twitter.com/whitehouse/sta…
— The White House (@whitehouse) May 16, 2013
Arrogance of power –> RT @whitehouse: It’s. The. Law. #ObamaCareInThreeWords, twitter.com/whitehouse/sta…
— Speaker John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) May 16, 2013
We. Must. Repeal. RT @whitehouse: It’s. The. Law. #ObamaCareInThreeWords
— Eric Cantor (@GOPLeader) May 16, 2013
Miss.My.Doctor. #ObamaCareInThreeWords
— Karl Rove (@KarlRove) May 16, 2013
Way. Over. Budget. m.washingtonexaminer.com/cbo-obamacare-… #ObamacareInThreeWords
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 16, 2013
Health insurance. Lots. #obamacareinthreewords
— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) May 16, 2013
— OFA (@OFA) May 16, 2013
Let’s not say things we can’t take back. RT @ellencarmichael Worse than Nickelback. #ObamacareinThreeWords
— Rep. Steve Stockman (@SteveWorks4You) May 16, 2013
