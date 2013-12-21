There's A Brand Of Heroin Called 'Obamacare'

Massachusetts state police on Friday seized 1,250 bags of heroin containing bizarre labels like “Obamacare” and “Kurt Cobain.”

The state police confiscated the bags during a traffic stop in Hatfield, Mass., the department said in a statement that was posted to its Facebook page. Four people were taken into custody.

“During the stop, evidence of illegal narcotics led to a request for a State Police K9. Trooper David Stucenski and K9 Frankie located 1,250 individual bags of heroin in the vehicle,” the statement read.

Here’s a look at the “Obamacare” bags:

And “Obamacare” with “Kurt Cobain”:

