The New Obamacare Health Care Exchange Site Has Already Crashed

Just hours after debuting online, the new marketplace for Obamacare has apparently crashed.

Consumers are supposed to use Healthcare.gov as an outlet to sign up for coverage, but just after selecting the state where we wanted to enroll, an error message popped up citing heavy traffic from too many visitors.

We tried to engage a customer service representative via the site’s Live Chat feature, but after 15 minutes of waiting and no response, we gave up.

We’re not too fussed. Kinks are bound to happen this early in the site’s roll out, and at least heavy traffic signals that consumers are eager to find out more about the new exchange.

If you’d like to read up on how the new health care exchange works, you can access this FAQ from the site perfectly fine.

