More People Signed Up For Obamacare In The Past Two Days Than In The Entire Month Of October

More people signed up for health insurance through the federal exchange website over the past two days than did for the entire first month it was online,

according to a report in Politico.

Politico reports that 29,000 people enrolled through HealthCare.gov, the plagued federal insurance exchange site, over the past two days. Only 26,794 signed up through HealthCare.gov in October. The surge comes in the two days following the Obama administration’s announcement that it had successfully fixed slew of tech issues with the site.

The Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services could not confirm the enrollment numbers. But a CMS spokesperson said that “we certainly expect enrollment to increase given a technical improvements we’ve made to the site.”

“We are two months into a sustained six-month long open enrollment period that we expect will ramp up over time,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The Obama administration also leaked numbers on Monday — still unofficial — that showed enrollment through HealthCare.gov, which serves 36 states, had quadrupled from October to November. But the implied pace of enrollment over the past two days would be five times faster than the approximately 100,000 sign-ups in November.

Over the past two days, CMS said, there have been almost 2 million visits to HealthCare.gov. Among other tech fixes, the site can now handle up to 50,000 concurrent users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.