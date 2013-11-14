BIG MISS: Just 100,000 Have Selected Health Care Plans Under Obamacare

Just more than 100,000 people have selected plans for health insurance through exchanges under the Affordable Care Act through Nov. 2, the Obama administration said Wednesday.

The Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services released much-anticipated data on Wednesday showing that from Oct. 1-Nov. 2, 106,185 Americans successfully selected a plan through the exchanges.

Of that number, only 26,794 came through HealthCare.gov, the federal exchange site that serves 36 states. 79,391 came from state websites.

CMS is now holding a conference call to discuss the numbers with reporters, featuring Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius.

The number is far from the 500,000 sign-ups the Obama administration expected in the first month of November. Enrollment includes those who have selected a plan who either have or have not yet paid the first month’s premium.

Sebelius told reporters that the Obama administration will be able to provide data on how many people have paid for plans by Dec. 15.

The official numbers come amid a disastrous rollout of the Affordable Care Act that has featured a dysfunctional HealthCare.gov website, which serves as the marketplace for 36 states. The White House has said that HealthCare.gov is fixable, and has said that it will be working “smoothly” by Nov. 30.

White House press secretary Jay Carney tempered expectations ahead of the announcement, saying that no one will be “satisfied” with the numbers because “they will be below what we sought” going into October.

In addition to the enrollment numbers, the Obama administration said that nearly 400,000 Americans have been determined or assessed eligible for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

obamacare_enrollment.pdf

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.