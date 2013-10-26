Now 10 Senate Democrats Are Asking Obama To Extend Obamacare's Enrollment Period

AP Sen. Jeanne Shaheen

10 Senate Democrats wrote a letter to the White House on Friday, urging the Obama administration to extend the open enrollment period for individuals to purchase health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The letter is spearheaded by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), who sent a similar letter to the White House on Tuesday. The letter doesn’t request a specific time period for the extension, but it comes in response to the disastrous rollout of HealthCare.gov, the federal website where consumers are supposed to purchase health insurance.

The signatories on the letter are Sens. Shaheen, Mark Begich (D-Alaska), Mark Pryor (D-Ark.), Mary Landrieu (D-La.), Kay Hagan (D-N.C.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Mark Udall (D-Colo.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.). Seven of those 10 senators are up for re-election next year.

“As long as these substantial technology glitches persist, we are losing valuable time to educate and enroll people in insurance plans,” the letter reads.

“Our constituents are frustrated, and we fear that the longer the website is not functional, opportunities for people to log on, learn about their insurance choices, and enroll will be lost.”

The letter comes amid rising tension within the Democratic caucus about the rollout of the website, which has been plagued by glitches and problems since its launch on Oct. 1. CNN’s Dana Bash reported Wednesday that every Senate Democrat up for re-election in 2014 — there are 16 of them — is expected to support Shaheen’s proposal to extend open enrollment.

Separately, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a frequent critic of the health care law, is preparing to introduce legislation that would delay Obamacare’s individual mandate by a year.

Here’s the full letter:

Dear Secretary Sebelius: When fully implemented, the Affordable Care Act represents a bold step forward in reforming our nation’s health care system. It has the potential to improve the quality of care we all receive and provides the opportunity for millions of Americans to purchase quality, affordable health insurance. The newly created federal and state health insurance marketplaces are intended to allow consumers the opportunity to compare health insurance options and find a plan that fits their needs and their budgets. For three years, we have been eagerly waiting for the launch of these marketplaces. However, now that the marketplaces are open, we have become discouraged and frustrated with the problems and interactions that are occurring with the Affordable Care Act’s federally-administered website, healthcare.gov. As long as these substantial technology glitches persist, we are losing valuable time to educate and enroll people in insurance plans. Our constituents are frustrated, and we fear that the longer the website is not functional, opportunities for people to log on, learn about their insurance choices, and enroll will be lost. Given the existing problems with healthcare.gov and other state-run marketplace websites that depend on the federally-administered website, we urge you to consider extending open enrollment beyond the current end date of March 31, 2014. Extending this period will give consumers critical time in which to become familiar with the website and choose a plan that is best for them. Individuals should not be penalised for lack of coverage if they are unable to purchase health insurance due to technical problems. The Affordable Care Act has already had a significant impact on the lives of millions of Americans; seniors are now paying less for their prescription drugs, critical preventive care services are available for free and important work is being done to improve the quality of care we receive. Americans will now have the opportunity to receive tax credits to purchase quality health insurance, and starting in January 2014, insurance companies will no longer be able to deny health coverage because of a pre-existing condition or drop coverage if someone is sick. We appreciate your efforts to fully implement this law and look forward to working with you to accomplish that goal. Thank you for considering our requests to extend the open enrollment period if the healthcare.gov substantial technology glitches continue. Signatories: Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH); Mark Begich (D-AK); Mark Pryor (D-AR); Mary Landrieu (D-LA); Kay Hagan (D-NC); Dianne Feinstein (D-CA); Mark Udall (D-CO); Tom Udall (D-NM); Michael Bennet (D-CO); Martin Heinrich (D-NM).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.