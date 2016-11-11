Obamacare sign-ups spiked the day after Trump was elected

People surged into the Affordable Care Act marketplaces the day after Donald Trump was elected to be President of the United States.

According to a tweet from Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell, more than 100,000 people signed up for plans through the ACA, better known as Obamacare, exchanges on Wednesday.

Currently the exchanges are going through their open enrollment period in which Americans that do not have health insurance from their employer or a government program such as Medicare can get access to private plans.

This comes the day after Trump, a vehement opponent of the law, was elected and the Republican leaders of Congress said ACA repeal was high on the list of priorities next year.

More than 13.8 million are expected to sign up for plans through the exchanges this open enrollment period. President-elect Trump has not laid out his full plan on how to cover these people in the event of a repeal of the ACA.

Best day yet this Open Enrollment. Nov 9: Over 100K plan selections on https://t.co/VvaQqwzQu6. Consumers shopping & enrolling. #GetCovered

— Sylvia Burwell (@SecBurwell) November 10, 2016

