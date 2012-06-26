The Supreme Court Is Going Into Overtime For Health Reform

UPDATE: The Supreme Court has extended its term until Thursday, when it will finally hand down a decision on Obama’s signature health reform law.



The decision is expected at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Previous story: Supreme Court insiders have been saying for months the justices will decide Obamacare today since it’s the scheduled last day in session.

So, we’ll keep an eagle eye on the high court this morning, which begins handing down decisions at 10 a.m.

We’ll keep you posted on the decision, what it means, and whether the opinion makes any mention of broccoli.

One major caveat, though: The Supreme Court has hinted that it might add a day to its session to keep us in suspense just a little big longer.

Stay tuned. We know we are.

