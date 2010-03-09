Obamacare Countdown: With 9 Days Left To Go, Odds Of Passage Hit Brand-New High

Since healthcare reform is far and away the biggest business issue there is right now, we’ll keep the countdown going until it either happens or it’s dead.



Obama has set a target of March 18 to finish the job, so now we’re down to 9 more days.

POLITICO has the latest on how this year-long battle, and how many huge questions remain. Many of them are highly technical, and regard the reconciliation process, as well as which bill the House will ultimately vote on. It’s pretty wonky stuff, and only politics uber-nerds are encouraged to click.

On InTrade, the odds that healthcare reform passes is up to 64%, the highest it’s been in a long time.

Photo: Intrade.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.