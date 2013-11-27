Insurers Are Targeting Mums To Nag You Into Signing Up For Obamacare

No matter how old people get, they still turn to their mums for advice when they’re stuck in a difficult situation. There is actually research backing this up, and now insurers and advocacy groups are targeting mothers in an attempt to get more young people enrolled in health insurance plans.

The New York Times investigated the trend, and found that insurers are desperate to enroll young, healthy people to offset the costs of the sick. And with Obama’s proposal that may extend existing health plans for adults, the young and healthy are more valuable than ever.

Here’s what some of the insurers and advocacy groups are doing:

The AARP made a series of e-cards that offer a compromise on motherly nagging in exchange for getting an insurance plan:

Obama’s election campaign team, now called Organising for Action, made this spot to get parents to have a talk with their kids about getting insured. The ad’s main character is relieved to find out “the talk” is just about health insurance and not a revelation that his parents are in a cult, or got matching tattoos, etc.:

The Thanks Obamacare campaign from a couple of Colorado nonprofits (responsible for the infamous “Brosurance” ad) also released this gem. A bro is thankful his mum got him to sign up for health insurance after his buddy somehow managed to accidentally bash his skull in with a golf club:

It’s not the first time mums have been the target of an insurance campaign for young adults. In 2007, the Massachusetts government mailed out greeting cards around Mother’s Day promoting the state health care plan.

These Obamacare ads will be in circulation throughout the holiday season, banking on the Obama campaign’s promise to clean up the mess from the Affordable Care Act’s disastrous launch that has kept most Americans from using the federal insurance marketplace.

Read the full Times piece here.

