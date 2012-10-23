OBAMA TO ROMNEY: The 1980s Are 'Calling To Ask For Their Foreign Policy Back'

President Barack Obama took the first shot during the final presidential debate Monday night, attacking Mitt Romney for once referring to Russia as the America’s “number one geopolitical foe.”



“I’m glad that you recognise that Al Qaeda is a threat, because a few months ago when you were asked what’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said Russia, not Al Qaeda,” Obama said. “In the 1980s, they’re now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because, you know, the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.”

“I know you haven’t been in a position to actually execute foreign policy,” the president added. “But every time you’ve offered an opinion, you’ve been wrong.”

Watch the clip below:

UPDATE: Romney came back with a strong response, hitting Obama for the hot-mic moment in which he was caught telling Russian President Dmitri Medvedev that he would have “more flexibility” after the election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.