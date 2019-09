During tonight’s debate, Mitt Romney kept pestering Obama with this question: Have you looked at your pension?



Obama retorted with a zinger saying, “I don’t look at my pension. It’s not as big as yours so it doesn’t take as long.”

Watch Obama’s zinger below:

