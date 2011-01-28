President Obama Gives Crowdsourced Interview To YouTube

This is pretty cool. Barack Obama‘s first interview after the State of the Union was to YouTube — not just on YouTube, but to YouTube.



YouTube users asked video questions and voted on them 140,000 questions were submitted, and the top 5 per cent were asked to President Obama.

If you’re interested the interview (all 40 minutes of it) is here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t Miss: HEY OBAMA, If You Think America Does It Big…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.