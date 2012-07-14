Lack Of Youth Enthusiasm Could Be An Enormous Problem For Obama

Brett LoGiurato

Barack Obama youth vote

AP

Is Obama in trouble with the youth vote?

President Barack Obama is heading to the key battleground state of Virginia today, a day after presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney traveled to the state. There’s a reason he’s heading straight for the Virginia Beach area in his first campaign stop in the state: Youth voters. 

A new Gallup poll released Friday displays the discouraging news: Young voters are not at all excited to vote in this election. From Gallup, here’s a look at the overwhelming apathy among voters between the ages of 18 and 29. Compared with the national average in 2012 and the youth vote in 2008, the 18-to-29-year-old turnout rate projects to be 20 points lower. 

gallup youth vote

This is obviously a problem overall for Obama, because the youth vote was an overwhelming strength for the president in his 2008 victory over John McCain. But it’s especially significant in Virginia, where 198-to-29-year-olds made up 22 per cent of the vote in 2008 — 5 points higher than the national average. Obama won that vote 60-40. 

Obama made history in Virginia by flipping it Democratic for the first time since 1964, when Lyndon B. Johnson beat Barry Goldwater. He’ll need an uptick in the 18-to-29 demographic to help him win there again.

Now read how potential VP pick Paul Ryan could help Romney with youth voters >
The only 5 states that matter in the election >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.