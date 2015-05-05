Obama wrote a beautiful tribute to Dave Goldberg

Barack Obama has written a beautiful Facebook message in memory of a beloved tech executive, David Goldberg, who died unexpectedly Friday evening.

Dave Goldberg was CEO of SurveyMonkey and married to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. He died Friday evening while exercising on a treadmill in a private suite in Mexico where his family was vacationing.

Officials say he appears to have lost his grip on the machine, fallen backwards and hit his head. He died from blood loss and head trauma a few hours later.

“He was generous and kind with everybody, and cared less about the limelight than making sure that the people he worked with and loved succeeded in whatever they did,” the president wrote.

Goldberg’s funeral is being held today in San Francisco.

