Obama Won't Stop Iran From Getting Nukes, Harvard Simulation Shows

Let’s just hope that this Harvard simulation is no more accuate than the Joseph Stiglitz models that showed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were well-capitalised and could survive 10 years of Great Depression-like economic conditions.

Because this is scary (via Israel National News):

A simulation conducted at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government over the weekend predicts that the United States will fail in its efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and will, for lack of other options, attempt to convince Iran not to use those weapons. The simulation further predicts that a serious crisis will break out between Israel and the U.S., as Washington pressures Jerusalem not to take any defensive action against Iran’s weapon, while Israel insists on its right to self defence.

According to sources at Harvard, the results of the simulation will be presented to U.S. President Barack Obama.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.