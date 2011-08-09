Obama Won't Call Congress Back Into Session

Photo: dailycaller.com

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said President Barack Obama would not call Congress back into session to focus on job creation legislation.The House and Senate adjourned last week for a month-long vacation, leaving several job creation bills — including tax credits for new hires— unfinished.



As the markets dropped Monday, Carney gave reporters a brief lesson on the Constitution, saying it lays out separate powers for each branch of government. “We don’t control all levers of government. Sometimes that’s quite unfortunate,” he said.

Left unsaid by Carney was that one of those powers is to call Congress back to Washington to complete unfinished legislative businesses.

The House and Senate are scheduled to return to session after labour Day.

