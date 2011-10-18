OBAMA: Congress Is Apparently Too Stupid To Understand My Jobs Bill, So We're Going To Simplify It For Them

President Barack Obama took a shot at Congress on Monday, saying they might have had difficulty wrapping their heads around his 200-page jobs bill.



“We’re going to break up my jobs bill. Maybe they [Congress] couldn’t understand it all at once,” he said in Asheville, North Carolina — the first stop of his three-day bus tour promoting the American Jobs Act.

Obama said he was happy that the Senate will take up a “bite-sized piece” of the legislation to provide funding to state and local governments to keep teachers and first responders on the job.

