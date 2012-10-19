This Is The Exact Minute When The Internet Decided Obama Won The Debate

During the second presidential debate, people discussing the second presidential debate were pretty unsure who was actually winning until the last minute, according to new data from digital marketing firm Taykey.



The company, which monitors real-time sentiment and volume of issues from numerous social media sources, found that the moment people decided that President Barack Obama had bested Mitt Romney in the debate came during the final question, when the President told his opponent that he did, in fact, describe the assault on Libya as an act of terror. Romney disputed this. Obama demurred. Crowley pounced, Romney stammered, and the Internet called the debate for Obama.

Here’s the chart that proves it:

Photo: Taykey

Now here's how Obama really won the debate >

