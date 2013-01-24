There's A New Dance Called The 'Obama Wobble,' And It's Pretty Amazing

When we arrived at the Capitol before dawn on Monday morning, we were worried about two things: the crowds and the cold. While waiting for five hours in below freezing temperatures was hardly enjoyable, the crowds that gathered to see President Barack Obama’s inauguration on Monday got creative to keep themselves warm.



The highlights of the day, other than the actual oath and Beyonce’s performance, were the spontaneous dance parties that cropped up throughout the morning. Our personal favourite was a huge group of people who began dancing to what they called the “Obama Wobble,” making up a song as they danced.

Here’s a video of the dancers:

After the dance party fizzled out, we spoke with Raphael Connor, a.k.a. Mr. Obama Wobble, about his experience attending the Inauguration (he is the man seen in the video wearing the blue beanie).

“As you can tell, everybody’s cold,” Connor told Business Insider. “So that was the best way to keep the body moving and keep it warm.”

Here’s a look at the other ways people kept warm and helped pass the time.

