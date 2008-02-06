Obama Wins The Valley. He's The New iPhone

CNBC is reporting that Hillary Clinton has the edge in Silicon Valley, but based on my personal polling, that’s horsesh**. Nearly every venture capitalist, entrepreneur and friend I know is voting for Obama. Several have admitted to full blown “man crushes.”

It’s possible I do know people voting for Hillary, but if so, they’re not about to admit it. Supporting Obama has suddenly become digi-cool.

The big-name backers are Symantec CEO John Thompson, who had a fundraiser dinner for Obama last year, and Google CEO Eric Schmidt. But if my Web 2.0 universe is any indication, the love is startlingly broad-based.

Eight of my Facebook friends have posted the “Yes We Can” video. (www.dipdive.com). And Twitter — the barometer of Valley cool — is overrun with people who want everyone to know they’ve got a crush on Obama. (See for yourself: Here’s a Google map showing real time super Tuesday twitters around the country– pretty cool!)

Several VCs have told me they “can’t wait” for the general election because they’ve already capped out on primary donations to Obama. He’s the new Tesla, the new iPhone, the new accessory. Or better put, he’s the new Bill Clinton.

I don’t know who CNBC is talking to–maybe some folks in Sacramento or Bakersfield–but here in the land of the digerati, it’s a one candidate race. And his name’s Obama.

SAI contributor Sarah Lacy has been covering finance and high tech in Silicon Valley for nearly a decade, most recently as a staff reporter for BusinessWeek. Her book on the rise of Web 2.0, Once You’re Lucky, Twice You’re Good, will be published by Gotham Books May 2008. She is co-host of Yahoo! Finance’s TechTicker and writes a biweekly column for BusinessWeek.com called “Valley Girl.”

