Obama: I will not support any candidate who does not support gun reform

Three days after introducing a sweeping set of executive steps aimed to curb gun violence, President Barack Obama is continuing to push gun control to the forefront of the 2016 presidential race.

In an editorial in the New York Times published Thursday evening, Obama stressed the need for “common-sense” gun laws, and gave a warning to next election’s crop of candidates:

“I will not campaign for, vote for or support any candidate, even in my own party, who does not support common-sense gun reform,” the editorial reads.

Earlier this week, Obama unveiled a set of gun restrictions that narrow the “gun-show loophole” by requiring firearm dealers to issue tougher background checks on prospective buyers, as well as a number of other measures including expanding the ATF, improving mental health treatment, and gun safety.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.