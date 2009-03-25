Obama Will Hold Pow-Wow With Top Banking CEOs

Will this be like when JP Morgan (the guy) got all the other bank execs to huddle at his house and work their problems out?



Obama is set to meet with the CEOs of a dozen banks including Citigroup (C), JP Morgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) this Friday, reports the WSJ.

The White House hasn’t put out an official agenda for the meeting, but we can take some stabs at what they’ll be talking about. Topics likely to come up include the increasingly populist, anti-banker tone coming out of Washington and the desire to see private money put to risk.

Oh to be a fly on the wall…

