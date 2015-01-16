Obama Will Give Exclusive Interviews To These Three YouTube Personalities

After he gives the second-to-last State of the Union speech of his presidency, Barack Obama will sit down for interviews with three YouTube stars: Bethany Mota, GloZell, and Hank Green.

Their backgrounds are diverse but they are all extremely popular on YouTube. Mota is a 19-year-old who gives fashion advice and has over 8 million subscribers. Glozell, the self-proclaimed “Queen of YouTube,” is a comedian with over 3 million subscribers. Green’s channel has over 2 million followers and has an interest in “Nerdfighters.”

According to YouTube, the three will interview Obama “about the top concerns facing them and their audiences.”

“Over the next few days, the creators will ask you to share the questions you have for the president, some of which may be asked during the interview,” the company said. “Use #YouTubeAsksObama on social media to suggest issues that are important to you or any questions that are on your mind.”

The company made the Thursday announcement, naturally, on YouTube:

