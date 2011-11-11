Obama To Delay New Christmas Tree Tax

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will delay the 15-cent tax it wanted to put on fresh-cut Christmas trees, sources told ABC News Thursday.



The news comes a day after the Obama administration received significant push back, particularly from the right, when reports of the tax proposal first surfaced Wednesday.

The fee would have been funded by the growers and wouldn’t impact the price consumers pay for the trees, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. The group initially requested the fee back in 2009.

Some speculate the 15-cent tax is a response to an overall decline in Christmas tree purchases.

Americans bought 31 million fresh-cut trees in 2007, a 6 million decline compared to 1991, according to Time’s Moneyland. On the other hand, purchases of fake trees has soared in recent years.

