Obama Skewered CNN, MSNBC, And Cliven Bundy During His Big Speech Tonight

President Barack Obama skewered a wide array of targets Saturday night during his speech at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Obama went after all three major cable news networks. He made an “Orange is the New Black” joke about House Speaker John Boehner. He poked fun at the developing rivalry between his Vice President, Joe Biden, and his former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. And he even got in a mention of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy.

Obama opened his speech by going after CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News.

“I’m a little jet-lagged from my trip to Malaysia. The lengths we have to go to to get CNN coverage these days,” he quipped.

Of MSNBC, he said, “MSNBC is here. They’re overwhelmed. They have never seen an audience this big before.”

Watch the full video below:

