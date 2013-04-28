Barack Obama Just Killed It In His White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech

President Barack Obama started off his White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner speech by walking up to the podium to DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.”



“How do you like my new entrance music?” Obama said. “Rush Limbaugh warned you about this — second term, baby! We’re changing things around here a little bit.”

It was the start of a speech that kept his audience entertained throughout, and one that ended on a serious note by paying respect to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Obama was quick to make fun of himself, to “bring himself down a peg.” He noted First Lady Michelle Obama’s recent appearance on the cover of Vogue, lamenting the fact that he hasn’t been on a magazine cover lately.

“I guess I’m not the strapping young Muslim socialist that I used to be,” Obama quipped.

In another memorable moment, he joked that he was going to build a library next to George W. Bush’s newly dedicated library — the “Blame Bush library.”

Obama ended on a serious note, offering a tribute to the city of Boston — the victims, the first responders, and the law enforcement.

“If we’re only focused on profits, or ratings, or polls,” Obama said, “then we’re contributing to the cynicism that so many people feel right now.”

Here’s the full video of Obama’s speech, courtesy of Politico:



