OBAMA: If I Were Weiner, I'd Resign

President Obama tells Ann Curry that if he were in Weiner’s position he’d “resign.”



In Curry’s first big interview get since taking over as anchor of Today, Obama weighed in for the first time on the scandal-plagued congressman.

“I can tell you that if it was me, I would resign…When you get to the point where, because of various personal distractions, you can’t serve as effectively as you need to, at the time when people are worrying about jobs, and their mortgages, and paying the bills — then you should probably step back.”

Obama also told Curry that Weiner’s behaviour was “highly inappropriate” and that he had “embarrassed himself” and his wife and family, however he also said it will ultimately be the decision of Weiner’s constituents whether he stays in office.

Hard to see how Weiner sticks around after this.

