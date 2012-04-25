New Poll Has Obama CRUSHING Romney

In the latest Gallup daily tracking poll, President Obama opened up a seven-point lead on Republican challenger Mitt Romney.



Photo: Gallup

That chart gives a clear indication of how shifty this election season is going to be. On April 16, the rolling five-day average gave Romney a 5-point lead. Now it’s Obama with a 7-point lead — in just more than a week.

