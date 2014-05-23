Here's Obama Confirming That He Is Not A Wax Figure

It must be strange to go outside for a walk and have people ask you if you’re real.

That’s exactly what happened to President Barack Obama on Wednesday, when he surprised D.C. residents and sightseers with an impromptu stroll from the White House to the Department of Interior. Obama made the trip to announce a new monument in southern New Mexico — the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

The White House posted video on Thursday of Obama’s stroll and interaction with tourists. One young woman in a group of sightseers approached him (around the two-minute mark in the video below) and asked him if he was real.

“Yes, I am. I’m not wax!” Obama quipped.

Later, when Obama was taking a photo with an awe-struck woman, she told him “someone is going to think you’re wax!”

Watch the full video below:

