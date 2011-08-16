Obama: Warren Buffett Is Right On Taxes

President Barack Obama just endorsed Warren Buffett’s op-ed in the New York Times today calling on higher taxes on the wealthy.



“He said we’ve got to stop coddling billionaires like me,” Obama said at a town hall event in Cannon Falls, MN, a stop on his three-day bus tour. “That’s what Warren Buffett said.”

“He pointed out that he pays a lower tax rate than anybody in his office, including the secretary,” he added. “He figured out that his tax bill, he paid about 17 per cent. And the reason is because most of his wealth comes from capital gains.”

“You don’t get those tax breaks, you’re paying more than that,” Obama said.

The president also called for the new Super Committee tasked with $1.5 trillion in deficit cuts to embrace Buffett’s proposals for more substantial savings.

Buffett defended increasing taxes from claims that doing so would hurt the economy, writing: “I would note that a net of nearly 40 million jobs were added between 1980 and 2000. You know what’s happened since then: lower tax rates and far lower job creation.”

Obama will hold another town hall in Decorah, Iowa this afternoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.