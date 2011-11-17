Obama Warns China: 'The United States Is A Pacific Power, And We Are Here To Stay'

Photo: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In a speech to the Australian Parliament, President Barack Obama sent a stern warning to those countries trying to counteract American influence the region — with a message aimed squarely at China and North Korea.A day after announcing that the United States will deploy Marines to Australia as part of a defence partnership, Obama said: “Our enduring interests in the region demand our enduring presence in this region. The United States is a Pacific power, and we are here to stay.”



“Here, we see the future. As the world’s fastest-growing region—and home to more than half the global economy—Asia is critical to achieving my highest priority: creating jobs and opportunity for the American people. With most of the world’s nuclear powers and nearly half of humanity, this region will largely define whether the century ahead will be marked by conflict or cooperation, needless suffering or human progress.

As President, I’ve therefore made a deliberate and strategic decision—as a Pacific nation, the United States will play a larger and long-term role in shaping this region and its future, by upholding core principles and in close partnership with allies and friends.”

He summed it up: “In the Asia Pacific in the 21st century, the United States of America is all in. “

