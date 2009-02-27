Obama Wants To Raise Your mobile phone Bill

One way the U.S. government will try to cut its massive budget deficit: Charging wireless carriers and other spectrum holders fees for the airwaves they use. The president hopes to raise $4.8 billion from those fees over 10 years, RCR Wireless reports.



Of course, if these fees ever make it past the telecom industry’s massive lobbying body, expect carriers to pass them right down the food chain to subscribers. Meaning: Look for another line in the ever-growing “fees” section of your mobile phone bill.

The good news: It probably won’t be very much. Even if the $480 million/year is applied completely to the roughly 250 million wireless subscribers in the U.S., that’s only about $1.92 a year per subscriber, or $0.16 a month.

