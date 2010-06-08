Obama Wants To Fire Tony Hayward

There’s no indication yet that The White House wants to nationalize BP, but that won’t get in the way of The White house wanting to pull a Rick Wagoner (fire him) on its CEO Tony Hayward.



FT:

The US president – who made his third trip to assess the damage done to the Louisiana coast last week – said that if he were in charge of BP, the chief executive, “wouldn’t be working for me after any of those statements “.

The Obama comments, made in an interview with NBC to be broadcast on Tuesday, form part of White House efforts to address criticism that it has not been forceful enough since the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded on April 20.

On InTrade, Hayward’s odds of leaving before the end of the year are still around 20%. We think it should probably be higher.

